Rosenthal allowed one hit while striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings against the Twins on Saturday en route to his third save of the season.

Rosenthal got the save for the second straight day and at this point has separated himself as the clear closer in the Royals' bullpen. Manager Mike Matheny has a history with Rosenthal and obviously still has faith in him when the game's on the line; that faith has been rewarded so far as Rosenthal has a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in seven innings.