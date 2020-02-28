Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set to return Friday
Rosenthal (calf) is expected to pitch during Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Rosenthal was expected to pitch during Tuesday's spring game but was scratched due to the calf issue. The quick return to game action indicates the injury was never a serious concern.
