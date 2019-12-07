Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Signs minors deal with Royals
Rosenthal signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday.
Rosenthal had a disaster of a season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery last year, posting a 13.50 ERA and a 30.6 percent walk rate over 15.1 innings with the Nationals and Tigers. Still just 29 years old and with a career 3.46 ERA over parts of seven seasons in the majors, there's certainly a chance he turns things around this year, but he'll need a significant improvement to be worthy of even a low-leverage role. Rosenthal will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal and will earn a base salary of $2 million if he's able to make the team.
