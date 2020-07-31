Rosenthal picked up the save Thursday against Detroit, completing a scoreless ninth inning and allowing one hit while striking out one.

Kansas City's closer situation remains unpredictable -- last year's fireman Ian Kennedy has yet to be given a save opportunity while veterans Rosenthal and Greg Holland have each notched one save -- so it's anybody's guess how (or if) the role will eventually be settled. Rosenthal had not recorded a save since 2017 prior to Thursday's outing, though he has racked up as many as 48 in a single campaign. That could help him earn more ninth-inning chances down the line, especially given his strong spring-training showing prior to the shutdown of play.