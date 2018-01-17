Collins (ribs) signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Collins split time between Triple-A Toledo and Detroit last season, slashing a respectable .288/.358/.462 for the Mud Hens but struggling to a .193/.278/.333 line with the Tigers. The 27-year-old has seen major-league action with the Tigers in each of the previous four seasons, but his lackluster .235/.299/.380 slash-line over that stretch will likely limit him to an organizational depth role in 2018.