Cropley was called up by the Royals on Saturday.

The 27-year-old catcher has toiled away in the minors since 2018, never appearing above Double-A. His career .210/.317/.315 line in the minors means big-league opportunities may not be too frequent in the future, but he's up for now as the Royals' third catcher with Freddy Fermin out with a fractured finger.