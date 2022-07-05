Gentry was named the Texas League Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Gentry hit .435 with four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles in his last six games. He's had no trouble adjusting to Double-A pitching so far -- the outfield prospect is slashing .311/.389/.721 in 16 contests since he was promoted from High-A Quad Cities on June 14. He'll likely close out the year at Northwest Arkansas, but he's already tearing through the minors in his second year of affiliated ball on the strength of his hitting.