Gentry hit .326/.422/.542 with 21 homers, 10 steals, 86 RBI, 79 runs and a 60:105 BB:K over 108 games split between High-A Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season.

The 23-year-old outfielder was a little old for High-A, so it made sense to take his .950 OPS there with a grain of salt, but he was even better against more age-appropriate competition in Double-A, putting up a .972 figure. A third-round pick out of the University of Alabama in 2020, Gentry followed up a decent but injury-abbreviated 2021 campaign with a big breakout this season. A big, strong hitter who probably fits best in right field, Gentry may force his way into the Royals' outfield conversation as soon as the middle of next season. Sleep on him at your own risk.