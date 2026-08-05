Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Shifts to bench role with Witt back

Tolbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

He had made four starts at shortstop in five games to close out the past week, but Tolbert has moved back into a utility role following Bobby Witt's reinstatement from the injured list Tuesday. With his playing time headed for a steep downturn, Tolbert's fantasy utility will be restricted to AL-only leagues, where he still carries some appeal due to his ability to contribute stolen bases even when his plate appearances are limited.