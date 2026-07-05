Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Swipes two bags Saturday

Tolbert went 2-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

The Royals were mostly shut down by Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo, but Tolbert knocked two singles off the left-hander and stole a base after each hit. He was the only KC batter with multiple hits in the defeat. Tolbert hasn't gotten a lot of playing time of late -- his start Saturday was just his fourth over the Royals' past eight contests. While he's slashing a modest .243/.310/.243 with no extra-base hits on the season, he's made the most of his opportunities on the basepaths, stealing nine bags in 11 attempts.