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Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Swipes two bags Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tolbert went 2-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

The Royals were mostly shut down by Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo, but Tolbert knocked two singles off the left-hander and stole a base after each hit. He was the only KC batter with multiple hits in the defeat. Tolbert hasn't gotten a lot of playing time of late -- his start Saturday was just his fourth over the Royals' past eight contests. While he's slashing a modest .243/.310/.243 with no extra-base hits on the season, he's made the most of his opportunities on the basepaths, stealing nine bags in 11 attempts.

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