Zuber (0-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to Detroit.

The right-hander inherited two runners after Mike Minor allowed a pair of singles to begin the seventh inning. Zuber faced the minimum three batters -- he got some help from his defense, but his walk loaded the bases. Greg Holland then entered the contest and allowed a grand slam to Miguel Cabrera, with two of the runs charged to Zuber for the loss. The 25-year-old has posted a 6.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 13.1 innings this year. With inconsistent efforts, he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role.