Royals' Tyler Zuber: Close to big-league ready

Zuber gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings this spring and really impressed general manager Dayton Moore, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "He's got an out pitch in the breaking ball. He doesn't back down," Moore said. "His mind and his attitude have always been right. It's just a matter of getting the experience."

Zuber got more experience in the Dominican winter league this past offseason and Moore said the scouting reports suggested he would be ready to compete for a big-league bullpen job, which he did in impressive fashion. The 24-year-old righty logged a 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 30:5 K:BB and notched 10 saves in 26 innings at Double-A last season and could soon enter the Royals' late-inning mix.