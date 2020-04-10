Royals' Tyler Zuber: Close to big-league ready
Zuber gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings this spring and really impressed general manager Dayton Moore, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "He's got an out pitch in the breaking ball. He doesn't back down," Moore said. "His mind and his attitude have always been right. It's just a matter of getting the experience."
Zuber got more experience in the Dominican winter league this past offseason and Moore said the scouting reports suggested he would be ready to compete for a big-league bullpen job, which he did in impressive fashion. The 24-year-old righty logged a 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 30:5 K:BB and notched 10 saves in 26 innings at Double-A last season and could soon enter the Royals' late-inning mix.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Prospects, auctions strategies
If a 2020 season ever gets off the ground, it'll look different from most any other. Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Martinez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Mize's risk profile
Casey Mize could be the best pitching prospect in baseball. He could also end up in the bullpen,...
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...