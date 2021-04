Zuber (arm) could be available to pitch in Saturday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zuber was hit by a liner on his pitching arm Friday, but he was confident that he'd be available in relief for Saturday's matchup. While manager Mike Matheny called Zuber's assessment "aggressive," it doesn't sound as though the right-hander's injury is a significant concern. Zuber underwent X-rays Friday that came back negative, and he'll visit with trainers once again Saturday.