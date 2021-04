Zuber (arm) was removed from Friday's game versus the Tigers after he was hit by a batted ball on his pitching arm, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Zuber retired the only batter he faced to finish the sixth inning, but manager Mike Matheny erred on the side of caution after the reliever was hit by the ball. Per Worthy, X-rays on Zuber's arm came back negative, so the right-hander can be considered day-to-day going forward.