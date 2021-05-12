Zuber allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Detroit. He also hit a batter.

Zuber relieved starter Brady Singer, but the former wasn't very effective in a short appearance. Zuber was able to escape a jam in the fourth inning, but he put the first two batters aboard in the fifth, and Jake Brentz allowed both inherited runners to score. The 25-year-old Zuber now sports a 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He's picked up two holds, but he's more likely to see low-leverage assignments since he's allowed runs in four of his last seven outings.