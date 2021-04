Zuber allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Zuber made his season debut Wednesday and no trouble in a non-save situation in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old should be expected to see mostly low-leverage situations this year. He posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB in 22 innings last year, but his FIP was 5.68, indicating he had fairly good luck.