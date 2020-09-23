Zuber worked two innings out of the bullpen Tuesday in the Royals' 5-0 loss to the Cardinals, giving up a run on one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Though Zuber saw a streak of seven straight scoreless appearances come to an end, he was still generally effective in the 30-pitch outing, as the lone hit he allowed was a single. Zuber has seemingly asserted himself as a trusted relief option for manager Mike Matheny in September, posting a 1.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 15:7 K:BB over 8.1 innings on the month.