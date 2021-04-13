site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Tyler Zuber: Recalled from alternate site
RotoWire Staff
Apr 13, 2021
1 min read
Zuber was recalled from the alternate training site Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was sent to minor-league camp in mid-March but is now primed for his season debut. Zuber appeared in 23 games for Kansas City in 2020 and had a 4.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB over 22 innings.
