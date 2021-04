Zuber (arm) pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits and earning a hold in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Pirates.

Zuber hadn't pitched since Friday after he was hit by a comebacker on his right arm. The 25-year-old did alright Wednesday, but he allowed an RBI single to Phillip Evans in the eighth inning before Josh Staumont entered the game for a four-out save. Zuber has a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and six strikeouts in 6.1 innings across five appearances. He's up to two holds on the year.