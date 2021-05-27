Zuber (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

The right-hander couldn't escape the bottom of the 10th inning, as Manuel Margot hit a walkoff single. Zuber has taken the loss in two of his last three outings. The 25-year-old has a 5.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season. While he's picked up three holds, Zuber hasn't received many high-leverage opportunities, and he did nothing Wednesday to indicate he should see more.