Zuber pitched two innings and struck out two in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.

Zuber relieved Jake Brentz, who worked into a jam early in the seventh inning. With runners on the corners, Zuber retired the top of the Rays' order to end the threat. He then stayed on for the eighth and pitched a perfect inning. The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed across two appearances. He's not currently part of the Royals' crowded closer committee.