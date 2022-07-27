Pasquantino is dealing with thumb discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Pasquantino won't start Wednesday and can be considered day-to-day going forward. Manager Mike Matheny said the first baseman felt the discomfort on a swing Tuesday, but is already feeling better, so this seems like a precautionary absence. The Royals open a four-game road series versus the Yankees on Thursday.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: On bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Four hits across twin bill•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers for first MLB hit•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Batting cleanup against Detroit•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hitless in debut•