Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Saturday's 1-0 win over Detroit.

Pasquantino was responsible for the game's lone run in the eighth inning, when he smacked a single to left field that brought Nick Loftin home. Pasquantino will end the month of May with a .330/.375/.464 slash line with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI in 120 plate appearances.