Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.
Pasquantino ripped a line-drive homer off of Michael Pineda in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. He's now 1-for-9 with two walks to begin his MLB career but he's yet to strike out. The highly-touted prospect smacked 18 long balls while registering a .948 OPS with Triple-A Omaha prior to joining Kansas City.
