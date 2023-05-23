Pasquantino went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday in a 10-inning loss to the Tigers.
Pasquantino plated the first runs of the contest for Kansas City with a 424-foot, two-run shot to right field in the first inning. The first baseman struggled from there, however, striking out three times in his remaining four plate appearances. That extended an uncharacteristic four-game stretch in which Pasquantino has struck out seven times over 16 at-bats. Prior to that span, he had fanned just seven times over his previous 24 games covering 97 at-bats.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Breather Sunday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Crushes homer•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Continues monster season•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Drives in three runs Wednesday•