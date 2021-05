Davis (0-2) blew a save opportunity and was tagged with the loss Sunday against the White Sox after giving up two runs on three hits across two-thirds of an inning.

Davis entered the game with the Royals holding a two-run lead but was unable to close things out. In fact, the only out he recorded was a sacrifice bunt from Adam Eaton. Davis has only gone 1-for-2 in save opportunities, but he's been throwing poorly of late and has allowed runs in four of his last six appearances.