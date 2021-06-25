Davis pitched a perfect inning and struck out one in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

Scoreless innings have been a rarity for Davis, who's given up at least one run in 11 of his 21 outings this year. The veteran right-hander has a 7.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.2 innings. While Davis initially saw some high-leverage work, his inconsistency has led to more appearances in the middle innings lately.