Davis recorded an Opening Day save Thursday against the Rangers after recording the final two outs of the ninth inning.

The right-hander was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a four-run lead after Greg Holland allowed a run and left the game with two on and one out. Davis easily finished things off, sending both of his batters down on strikes to pick up his first save of the season. The 35-year-old joined the Royals on a minor-league deal this offseason and soon secured a spot on the Opening Day roster thanks to strong play in spring action. While Davis has plenty experience as a closer, he was expected to mostly work in a setup role to begin the season, but after today's outing, he may remain in the saves conversation.