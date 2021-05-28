Davis allowed a hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Davis was efficient in the sixth and seventh innings, throwing 21 of his 29 pitches for strikes. It was just the seventh time in 15 outings the right-hander has kept runs off the board. The 35-year-old has a 6.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings this year. The fact that he pitched in Thursday's lopsided loss indicates manager Mike Matheny isn't likely to consider Davis for many high-leverage assignments in the near future.