Davis recorded an Opening Day save Thursday against the Rangers, striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander was called upon in the ninth to protect a four-run lead after Greg Holland allowed a run and left the game with two on and one out. Davis easily finished things off to pick up his first save of the season. The 35-year-old joined the Royals on a minor-league deal this offseason and soon secured a spot on the Opening Day roster thanks to strong play in spring action. While Davis has plenty of experience as a closer, he was expected to work mostly in a setup role to begin the season. Holland's struggles have opened the door, though it'll likely take more than one bad outing for him to lose the job.