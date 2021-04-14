Davis allowed a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning to record a hold in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Davis entered in the eighth inning and got into trouble. He gave up two singles and a fielder's choice before throwing a wild pitch to put two runners in scoring position. Davis also allowed a sacrifice fly to Kurt Suzuki before Greg Holland entered the game and locked down a four-out save for the Royals. Davis now carries a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, a save, a hold and three strikeouts on his line. A favorite for save opportunities among Davis, Holland or Scott Barlow has yet to emerge.