Davis allowed a run on two hits and a walk and struck out two over one inning in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Rays.

Davis entered the game with the Royals down 3-0, and he allowed them to scrape together one more run. The 35-year-old righty has a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB with a save and a hold in seven appearances spanning 6.2 innings. Greg Holland remains more likely to see save chances than Davis at this point of the season.