Davis allowed four runs on two hits and three walks in one inning during Friday's 9-1 loss to Minnesota.

Kansas City trailed 5-1 when Davis entered, and his pitching didn't do anything to help the cause. He's allowed at least a run in five of his nine outings, although Friday's was by far the worst this season. The veteran right-hander has an 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB across 8.2 innings. He's recorded one save and one hold.