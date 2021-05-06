Davis (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against Cleveland after giving up a solo home run in the ninth inning while fanning three.

Davis allowed a solo home run to Josh Naylor in the top of the ninth, and that would end up deciding the game since Cleveland won by just one run. The veteran reliever bounced back and struck out the next three batters he faced -- Harold Ramirez, Andres Gimenez and Austin Hedges -- though the damage was already done. Davis has been struggling badly of late, and he has given up runs in five of his last seven appearances.