Davis allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in 2.1 scoreless innings during Monday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Davis got the last out of the fifth inning and then pitched two more frames. He remains inconsistent -- the right-hander has allowed at least one run in nine of his 18 appearances. He's posted a poor 6.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 20.2 innings. While he's picked up a save and a hold this year, Davis isn't currently in the mix for closing opportunities given the Royals' strong bullpen depth.