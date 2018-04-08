Merrifield went 1-for-4 (.222) and had a strikeout in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

After hitting 19 home runs and stealing 34 bases last season, Merrifield has yet to homer or swipe a bag in seven games to begin the year. The 29-year-old also only has one RBI to go along with his lackluster .222 average. However, as long as Merrifield keeps making solid contact at the plate -- only three strikeouts in 27 at-bats so far in 2018 -- those counting stats should eventually begin to build up when his .238 BABIP rises to the mean.