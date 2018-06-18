Royals' Whit Merrifield: Able to DH Monday
Merrifield (knee) will serve as the designated hitter Monday against the Rangers.
Merrifield may not be fully recovered from the bruise he suffered after fouling a ball off his knee Sunday, but he's at least able to hit. Adalberto Mondesi will handle second base Monday.
