Royals' Whit Merrifield: Accomplishes history feat
Merrifield recently accomplished something only six other players in MLB history have been able to do -- in his first 162 games, Merrifield had 175-plus hits, 80-plus runs, 40-plus doubles and 20-plus steals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Considering he began 2017 in the minor leagues, it's a safe to say Merrifield sat on waivers in many fantasy leagues on Opening Day. He's since transformed into a legitimate keeper option, even in leagues with limited keeper slots available. The 28-year-old should enter 2018 with eligibility at multiple positions (second base and outfield), making Merrifield an even more intriguing option to hang onto.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops 11th homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Slugs two homers in win•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Goes deep for eighth time•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Enjoys strong first half•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes three bags•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...