Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Rangers.

Merrifield made his at-bats count and kept Kansas City's lead alive with a solo home run against Kolby Allard in the eighth inning. It looks like the 32-year-old is set to continue his ways as an all-around solid fantasy producer. He averaged .282 with nine homers in 2020 and .302 with 16 homers in 2019.