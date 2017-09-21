Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills up stat sheet in rout
Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a homer, two steals, two RBI and three runs against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Although this long ball ended an 18-game power outage for Merrifield, he stayed productive in that stretch, hitting .314 with six doubles, a triple and four steals, not to mention an 8:8 K:BB. The sophomore second baseman has been quite the coup for his lucky/wise fantasy owners, as his lofty totals of 18 home runs and 32 steals alongside a .290 average were not exactly in the preseason forecast.
