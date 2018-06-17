Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fouls ball off knee Sunday

Merrifield was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros in the bottom of the second inning after fouling a ball off his left knee, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Merrifield looked to be in considerable pain as he limped off the field, suggesting the injury could be more than a day-to-day concern for the versatile speedster. The Royals will likely evaluate Merrifield later Sunday or Monday before the severity of the injury is revealed. Adalberto Mondesi, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha earlier Sunday, replaced Merrifield and would be the main beneficiary for increased work at second base if Merrifield misses time.