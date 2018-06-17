Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fouls ball off knee Sunday
Merrifield was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros in the bottom of the second inning after fouling a ball off his left knee, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
Merrifield looked to be in considerable pain as he limped off the field, suggesting the injury could be more than a day-to-day concern for the versatile speedster. The Royals will likely evaluate Merrifield later Sunday or Monday before the severity of the injury is revealed. Adalberto Mondesi, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha earlier Sunday, replaced Merrifield and would be the main beneficiary for increased work at second base if Merrifield misses time.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills stat sheet Saturday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Rides bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in two against Rangers•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals three bases against Yankees•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...