Royals' Whit Merrifield: Goes 1-for-4 in loss
Merrifield went 1-for-4 and had a strikeout in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.
After hitting 19 home runs and stealing 34 bases last season, Merrifield has yet to homer or swipe a bag in seven games to begin the year. The 29-year-old also only has one RBI to go along with his lackluster .222 average. However, as long as Merrifield keeps making solid contact at the plate -- he has only three strikeouts in 27 at-bats so far in 2018 -- those counting stats should eventually begin to build up when his .238 BABIP rises to the mean.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Bat remains quiet Monday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hot start to spring training•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers for 19th time•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Contributes to low-scoring victory•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills up stat sheet in rout•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 29th base of season•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...