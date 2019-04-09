Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hitting streak reaches 29 games
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 13-5 loss to Seattle.
Dating back the 2018 campaign, Merrifield has a hit in 29 consecutive games. Over the last four games, he's collected eight hits and five runs scored, raising his season average to a robust .342.
