Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hitting streak reaches 29 games

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 13-5 loss to Seattle.

Dating back the 2018 campaign, Merrifield has a hit in 29 consecutive games. Over the last four games, he's collected eight hits and five runs scored, raising his season average to a robust .342.

