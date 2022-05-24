Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Merrifield kicked things off for the Kansas City offense with a leadoff homer in the first inning, one of three long balls the team hit in the frame. He scored another run in the second inning after singling, stealing second and coming around on an error. After a brutal start to the campaign, Merrifield is batting .350 (21-for-60) over his past 14 games, adding three homers, 11 RBI, four stolen bases and 15 runs over that span.