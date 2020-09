Merrifield will start at second base and will bat leadoff Monday against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Merrifield has hit out of the leadoff spot in all 42 of the Royals' games this season, and he doesn't look on track to lose out on that job even though he's currently in the midst of his roughest stretch of the campaign. Over the past seven contests, Merrifield has gone 1-for-30, dropping his season average from .296 to .248 over that stretch.