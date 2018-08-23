Royals' Whit Merrifield: Launches homer in loss
Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Merrifield got the Royals on the board in the fourth inning with the solo shot, his ninth of the season. The 29-year-old is working on an 11-game hitting streak, going 16-for-43 (.372) with a couple of homers and seven RBI in that stretch. Kansas City ranks dead last in runs per game, so there won't be many run-scoring or producing opportunities for Merrifield, but he's holding his own with a .302 average and 27 steals.
