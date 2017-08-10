Royals' Whit Merrifield: Lifts average to .300 with four-hit game
Merrifield cranked out four singles in five at-bats with a stolen base and two runs against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The big effort improved his average to an even .300 on the season, and it's almost surprising that he wasn't at that lofty height already, considering that he seems to get a hit in just about every game. Indeed, since the start of July, Merrifield has gone hitless just five times in 35 games, and he's been contributing both pop and speed steadily, establishing himself as one of the league's most surprising breakout stars. With an impressively low 13.2 percent strikeout rate, it should be no problem for him to keep hitting for average.
