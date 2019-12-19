Royals' Whit Merrifield: Likely shifting to center field

Merrifield will likely take over as the Royals' primary center fielder in 2020, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals signed Maikel Franco on Thursday, so Hunter Dozier is likely to transition to a role in right field with Merrifield taking over the duties in center field. The 30-year-old's defensive versatility will also likely allow him to shift to different positions during the season if injuries would occur.