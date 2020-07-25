Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during Friday's 2-0 loss against the Indians.

Merrifield failed to make an impact at the top of the order, but the entire Royals lineup struggled in this season opener -- they went 4-for-30 and 0-for-2 with RISP. Merrifield is a good bet to produce sooner than later, though, as he racked up 206 hits while posting a .302 average and a .348 on-base percentage during the 2019 season.

