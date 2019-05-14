Royals' Whit Merrifield: More outfield starts on tap

Merrifield is expected to see the majority of his starts in the outfield rather than at second base for the foreseeable future with the Royals set to promote middle infielder Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Merrifield already carried second-base and outfield eligibility in most fantasy leagues this season, and he now looks poised to maintain that dual eligibility heading into 2020. He's already made 11 starts in the outfield and should reach the eligibility threshold required in most leagues within the next couple weeks, assuming the Royals follow through with their plan to deploy Lopez at second base on an everyday basis. The ability to slot Merrifield at multiple spots in fantasy lineups merely provides a small boost to his value, which has remained as robust as it was heading into the season. Over 41 games, Merrifield is hitting .286 with seven steals, six home runs, 19 RBI and 30 runs.